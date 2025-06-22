Israel’s President: ‘I Commend and Bless President Donald Trump’

Israel’s ceremonial president, Isaac Herzog, sent thanks and blessings to President Donald Trump on Sunday as he visited sites where Iranian missiles that evaded Israel’s air defenses had landed in the heart of Tel Aviv.

Herzog’s message came hours after the U.S. attacked three Iranian nuclear sites, hitting Fordow with six bunker-busting bombs, and targeting Natanz and Isfahan with dozens of submarine-fired Tomahawk missiles.

Iran retaliated against Israel with over two dozen ballistic missiles, in two waves. There were impacts in Haifa and Tel Aviv; the former may have been caused by a misfired interceptor missile that landed in the city.

Herzog said:

I commend and bless President Donald Trump. I commend and bless Prime Minister Netanyahu for their cooperation and for the incredible resolution and activity. I thank all those military men and women and all those agencies working 24/7 to remove an existential threat from the world and from the Middle East and from Israel.

Iran has fired close to 500 missiles in nearly ten days of direct conflict — though Iran has been at war with Israel for decades, and Iranian proxies launched the current war with the October 7, 2023, terror attack.

The Iranian missiles have targeted heavily populated civilian areas, killing 24 people, injuring more than 1,300, and displacing 9,000. There has not been a single military casualty; all of the targets are civilian, including a hospital in Be’er Sheva that was hit late last week, and where, miraculously, no one was killed.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of Trump 2.0: The Most Dramatic ‘First 100 Days’ in Presidential History, available for Amazon Kindle. He is also the author of The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency, now available on Audible. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.