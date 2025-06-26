IDF Chief: Israel Had Commandos on the Ground in Iran During 12 Day War

Zamir also addressed the strategic impact of the campaign, describing the damage inflicted on Iran’s nuclear program as “not a pinpoint strike but a systemic blow.” Citing Military Intelligence assessments, he said the accumulated achievements of the operation mean “Iran’s nuclear program suffered severe, widespread and deep damage, setting it back by years. We will not allow Iran to develop weapons of mass destruction.”

Israel’s Air Force was the most public component of the attack.

However, the IDF also made use of a wide variety of operations, including intelligence, cyber-warfare, naval forces, and ground troops — though the use of the latter was not publicized during the war.

Zamir also acknowledged the deaths in combat of seven Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza the day before, when a Hamas terrorist managed to attach a bomb to their armored personnel carrier.

