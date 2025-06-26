Poll: Wide Support for Trump’s Airstrikes on Iran

A majority of Americans approves of President Donald Trump’s airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities, according to one of the first polls taken in the aftermath of the weekend’s military action.

A new poll by American Pulse, conducted June 23-25 among 633 likely voters and with a 3.9% margin of error at the 95% confidence interval, showed that 55.5% of voters approved of Trump’s efforts to stop Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons, against 39.4% who disapproved. When airstrikes were specifically mentioned, the margins were similar: 53.7% approved and 39.3% disapproved.

There was a partisan split, but Republicans approved (86.1%) more strongly than Democrats disapproved (64.0%) of Trump’s actions. Those who identified as Trump voters approved of the airstrikes by nearly the same percentage (84.8%) as Republicans generally, though within that group, the percentage who approved strongly dropped from 71.6% to 65.6%. Only 12% of Trump voters disapproved, with just 5% strongly against.

The poll, whose sample included slightly more Republicans than Democrats (by 4.7 points), also found that President Trump has net positive approval, albeit within the margin of error (49.7% approve, 48.9% disapprove).

Pollster Dustin Olson said:

The survey shows a solid majority of Americans approve of the job President Trump has done handling threats related to Iran’s nuclear program: Trump’s Force + Diplomacy approach. Americans see Trump using all options to address Iran’s nuclear threat and end fighting, combining military and diplomatic efforts. This survey indicates that Trump successfully threaded that needle. As a result, nearly 56% of Americans say they approve of President Trump’s efforts to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

Olson also noted that 61% of those polled also believed that “America’s adversaries, including cartels and sleeper cells, likely exploited the Biden Administration’s open border policy.”

This article has been corrected to note that the poll sample included more Republicans than Democrats, not the other way around.