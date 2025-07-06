Israel Pounds Houthis in Yemen After Another Missile Intercepted

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) launched air attacks on the Houthi rebels in Yemen after the Iranian-backed terrorists fired another missile at Israel earlier Sunday, which Israeli air defenses managed to intercept.

The IDF said in a statement:

IAF [Israeli Air Force] fighter jets, guided by intelligence from the IDF Intelligence Directorate and the Israeli Navy, struck and destroyed terror infrastructure belonging to the Houthi terrorist regime. Among the targets were the ports of Al Hudaydah, Ras Isa, and Salif. These ports are used by the Houthi terrorist regime to transfer weapons from the Iranian regime, which are employed to carry out terrorist operations against the State of Israel and its allies. The strike was carried out in response to the repeated attacks by the Houthi terrorist regime against the State of Israel, its civilians, and civilian infrastructure, including the launching of UAVs and surface-to-surface missiles toward Israeli territory. The Houthi terrorist regime exploits the maritime domain to project force and conduct terrorist activity against passing vessels and global maritime commerce. The targets struck demonstrate the regime’s systematic use of civilian infrastructure for terrorist purposes. Among the terror targets struck at the port of Ras Isa was the Galaxy Leader, a commercial vessel seized by the Houthi terrorist regime in November 2023. Houthi forces installed a radar system on the ship and have been using it to track vessels in the international maritime arena to facilitate further terrorist activities. Additionally, the Ras Kanatib power plant, which served as a significant electricity supply facility for the Houthi regime’s military operations, was struck. This is another example of how the Houthi regime uses civilian infrastructure. The Houthi terrorist regime serves as a central proxy of the Iranian regime and receives funding and weaponry for its operations. It is a partner in Iran’s global terrorist activity. The IDF is determined to continue operating decisively against any threat to the citizens of the State of Israel, wherever required.

The airstrikes happened as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was en route to the U.S. for talks with President Donald Trump about ending the regional war launched by Iranian proxies on October 7, 2023.

In Gaza, the IDF continues to battle Hamas — which, despite being largely destroyed, still managed to launch a rocket at the Israeli community of Nirim Sunday evening, which was not intercepted due to “human error.”

