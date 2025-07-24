Netanyahu Condemns Macron’s Surrender on Palestinian State

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned French President Emmanuel Macron’s decision Thursday to recognize a Palestinian state at the United Nations in September, calling it a surrender to terror.

In a statement, Netanyahu said:

We strongly condemn President Macron’s decision to recognize a Palestinian state next to Tel Aviv in the wake of the October 7 massacre. Such a move rewards terror and risks creating another Iranian proxy, just as Gaza became.

A Palestinian state in these conditions would be a launch pad to annihilate Israel — not to live in peace beside it. Let’s be clear: the Palestinians do not seek a state alongside Israel; they seek a state instead of Israel.

The United States has also opposed any unilateral declaration or recognition of Palestinian statehood. U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee told Fox News Digital in May that if France wanted to recognize a Palestinian state, it should create one in the French Riviera.

There has never been a state of “Palestine.” The name was given to the region by the Romans in an effort to sever the Jewish connection with Israel, which the Romans called Judea.

A Palestinian state, if recognized today, based on the current state of the Palestinian Authority, which has municipal authority in parts of Judea and Samaria (the West Bank), would have no firm borders and would be an authoritarian dictatorship that sponsors terrorism.

