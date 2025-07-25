U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee mocked French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday, saying that the new Palestinian state will be located in the French Riviera and called “Franc-en-Stine.”

Huckabee’s jab revisited criticisms he made in May to Fox News Digital, as French intentions became clear. It also came after Macron announced Thursday that France would recognize the “State of Palestine” at the United Nations in September, despite it having no clear borders, despite the fact that it would have an authoritarian government, and despite the fact that half of it is run by terrorists holding civilian hostages.

French foreign minister Jean-Noël Barrot tried to claim that France’s recognition of a Palestinian state would go against Hamas’s wishes, noting that Hamas has always rejected a two-state solution to the conflict.

However, as the Times of Israel points out, Hamas welcomed France’s announcement as “a positive step in the right direction toward doing justice to our oppressed Palestinian people.”

The U.S., which has long said any Palestinian state must be achie

ved through negotiation with Israel, rejected France’s decision.

Israel also condemned Macron’s announcement, and its immigration minister said that Jews in France are no longer safe and should emigrate to Israel. Many have done so already in recent years, fleeing antisemitism.

