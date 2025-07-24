France Surrenders: Will Recognize Fictitious ‘Palestinian State’; Israel Slaps Back

French President Emmanuel Macron surrendered to the pressures of Islamist and anti-Israel forces on Thursday, announcing that he would recognize the fictitious “State of Palestine” in September.

Macron’s decision is a significant break with the United States, and drew accusations from Israel of supporting terrorism.

One Israeli government minister, Amichai Chikli, who used to live in France, responded by posting a video of Macron being slapped by his wife.

Other responses were fast and furious, including from former Prime Minister Naftali Bennet, who accused France of “moral collapse”:

“Palestine” lacks the basic prerequisites for a state. It has no firm boundaries; no stable constitution; and, while nominally a democracy, has not held elections in nearly two decades. It also sponsors terror and antisemitic incitement against its most important putative neighbor and trading partner, the State of Israel.

Most Western nations have deferred recognition of a Palestinian state until the Palestinians resolve their conflict with Israel. Those that have recognized Palestinian statehood thus far have done so as a means — ineffective, thus far — of pressuring Israel to make concessions to the Palestinians, in the midst of a war.

President Macron said that he will make the “solemn announcement” of France recognizing Palestinian statehood at the next United Nations General Assembly meeting in September. He said that in doing so, Paris would remain “true to its historic commitment to a just and lasting peace in the Middle East.”

“The French people want peace in the Middle East. It is up to us, the French, together with the Israelis, the Palestinians, and our European and international partners, to demonstrate that it is possible,” Macron wrote.

The French leader also renewed his call for an “immediate ceasefire” in conjunction with the release of the Israeli hostages being held by the Islamist Hamas terror group, which controls the Gaza Strip, and for humanitarian aid to be given to the people in Gaza.

“Finally, it is essential to build the State of Palestine, ensure its viability, and enable it, by accepting its demilitarisation and fully recognising Israel, to contribute to the security of all in the Middle East,” Macron said.

“In light of the commitments made to me by the president of the Palestinian Authority, I have therefore written to him of my determination to move forward. Confidence, clarity, and commitment. We will achieve peace,” he added.

The planned announcement at the United Nations will coincide with France’s co-chairing of a conference alongside Saudi Arabia, to push for the adoption of the so-called “two-state” solution to the conflict between Israel and Palestine, Le Figaro reports.

The move by Macron comes in the wake of fellow European nations Ireland, Norway, and Spain, announcing that they would recognize Palestine as a state in May.

Macron had also reportedly lobbied the British government to also recognize Palestinian statehood during his state visit to London earlier this month. Yet no such announcement appears forthcoming from the United Kingdom at the time of this reporting.

Currently, over 140 nations, including Communist China and Russia, recognize the territory as a state. However, Palestinian statehood is strongly opposed by the United States and Israel.

Macron’s announcement came just two days after the U.S. announced that it was withdrawing from UNESCO, partly over that body’s decision to recognize a Palestinian state, before Israeli-Palestinian peace.

Responding to Macron’s announcement, Israeli Deputy Prime Minister Yariv Levin said per the Jerusalem Post: “French President Macron’s decision to recognize the fictitious Palestinian state is a black mark on France’s history and direct support for terrorism.”

“The Land of Israel belongs to the people of Israel, and even President Macron’s declaration cannot change that. It is time to apply Israeli sovereignty to Judea, Samaria, and the Jordan Valley. This is a response of historical justice to the shameful decision of the French President.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Macron have clashed throughout the war that erupted with the Hamas terror attack of October 7, 2023, with Macron making repeated inflammatory anti-Israel remarks.

France has long regarded itself as the patron of Arab nationalism. The late Palestinian terrorist-turned-chairman Yasser Arafat died in 2004 in a hospital in France; his wife had been living in Paris for years.

Joel B. Pollak contributed to this article.