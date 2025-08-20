Egypt’s Excuse: Accepting Gaza Refugees Would End Palestinian Cause

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty told CNN on Monday that the reason his country will not allow Palestinians to find refuge is that letting them leave Gaza would mean an end to the Palestinian cause.

Though Egypt borders Gaza, it has reinforced a massive wall to keep Palestinians out. Like other Arab countries, it refuses to allow almost any Palestinian refugees to leave the war zone, even temporarily — marking one of the only conflicts in modern history in which civilians are prevented from leaving. The reason: they do not want Palestinian claims to the land to be weakened by leaving the war they started.

CNN reported:

The displacement of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip is a “red line” and Cairo will not allow any party to risk Egypt’s national security or sovereignty, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said on Monday. … “We will not accept it, we will not participate in it, and we will not allow it to happen,” Abdelatty told CNN, adding that displacement is guaranteed to be a “one way ticket” for Palestinians out of Gaza, which would lead to the “liquidation” of their cause altogether. … The minister’s warnings are some of the harshest since Israel said last week that it is in talks with several countries about taking in Palestinians displaced by the war.

U.S. President Donald Trump has said that Gaza residents would need to be displaced — perhaps for many years — while Gaza is rebuilt, partly so that a new generation of Palestinians can emerge elsewhere, in peace.

