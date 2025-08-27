Exclusive — Benjamin Netanyahu Pays Tribute to Andrew Breitbart: A Warrior in the ‘Battle for Truth’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Breitbart News in an exclusive interview Wednesday that Andrew Breitbart, whom he met in Jerusalem in 2007, had a passion for fighting the lies of the mainstream media.

Netanyahu, speaking to Breitbart News Senior Editor-at-Large Joel Pollak, recalled meeting Breitbart and Breitbart News CEO Larry Solov when they visited Israel as part of a delegation of conservative journalists.

In Solov’s recollection, published a decade ago, the trip was crucial in inspiring their company’s vision.

Netanyahu, too, remembered the meeting:

“I was asked by Andrew Breitbart, ‘What should we do about the cascade of lies in the mainstream media?'” Netanyahu remembered Wednesday.

“And I said, ‘Tell the truth, and broadcast the truth.’ And I didn’t know that he’d walk out of that meeting and say, ‘Oh, that’s what we’re going to do,’ and that’s what you proceeded to do.

“And I’m very glad that there are, there’s now at least some pluralism in the media, and some ability to get other viewpoints and the facts out to people who are often lied to. That is important.”

Netanyahu went on to describe the new challenges in an age of sophisticated social media, nearly two decades after meeting Breitbart.

“We have now a different challenge, that you have the swamping of the social media with all sorts of algorithms that are rabidly antisemitic, anti-Israel, and so on.

“So the battle for truth continues all the time in the closed media and also in the open media.

“And my advice remains the same: tell the truth.”

Pollak agreed: “That was Andrew’s philosophy — always more voices, not fewer voices.”

He noted that Netanyahu himself had been up against an incredible challenge in fighting against the lies of the mainstream media, which recently published photographs of supposedly starving Palestinian children who turned out to have genetic diseases.

“It’s the eighth front,” Netanyahu said. “You know, we’re fighting a seven-front war [against] Iran and six of its proxies, but the eighth front is the battle for truth.

“And yes, we have a lot of mainstream media that are falling, basically swallowing hook, line, and sinker Hamas’s lies — joining them, vilifying Israel, vilifying me.”

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of The Zionist Conspiracy Wants You, now available on Amazon. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.