Report: Trump Considering Plan to Pay Gazans $5,000 to Leave Temporarily, Redevelop Area into Tech Hub

President Donald Trump is reportedly considering a plan to take over Gaza for ten years and to relocate its 2 million Palestinians, paying each $5,000 to leave while the area is redeveloped into a technology hub.

The Washington Post reported Sunday:

The 38-page prospectus seen by The Washington Post envisions at least a temporary relocation of all of Gaza’s more than 2 million population, either through what it calls “voluntary” departures to another country or into restricted, secured zones inside the enclave during reconstruction. Those who own land would be offered a digital token by the trust in exchange for rights to redevelop their property, to be used to finance a new life elsewhere or eventually redeemed for an apartment in one of six to eight new “AI-powered, smart cities” to be built in Gaza. Each Palestinian who chooses to leave would be given a $5,000 cash payment and subsidies to cover four years of rent elsewhere, as well as a year of food. … Called the Gaza Reconstitution, Economic Acceleration and Transformation Trust, or GREAT Trust, the proposal was developed by some of the same Israelis who created and set in motion the U.S.- and Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) now distributing food inside the enclave. Financial planning was done by a team working at the time for the Boston Consulting Group.

The Post also published the prospectus, which resembles proposals first leaked in May 2024, for “Gaza 2035.” It envisions the enclave as a center of trade and technology along Trump’s proposed India-Middle East-Europe Corridor (IMEC) — instead of acting, as it does now, as an Iranian-backed obstacle to such links.

“Gaza can transform into a Mediterranean hub for manufacturing, trade, data, and tourism, benefiting from its strategic location, access to markets (Europe, GCC [Gulf Cooperation Council], Asia), resources, and a young workforce, all supported by Israeli tech and GCC investments,” the prospectus says hopefully.

Under the plan, current residents of Gaza would be relocated, but permanent housing would be available after 10 years. The plan estimates 25% of Gazans would leave, and 75% of those would leave permanently.

