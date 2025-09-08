Five Murdered, 15 Wounded in Jerusalem Terrorist Attack

At least five people have been murdered and 15 others wounded Monday in a terror shooting attack targeting bus commuters in Jerusalem.

The attackers opened fire in a bus at a busy intersection in the north of the city during the morning commute.

AP reports police said two attackers were “neutralized” soon after the shooting began.

The shooting took place at a major intersection at the northern entrance to Jerusalem, on a road that leads to Jewish settlements located in east Jerusalem.

Israeli police and rescue teams respond at the scene of a shooting attack where several people killed and injured in Jerusalem, Monday, Sept. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)

Israel’s Channel 12 TV reported the gunmen boarded a bus and opened fire before a soldier shot them. There was no immediate claim from any armed groups.

Israeli police are describing it as a suspected terrorist attack, and that the gunmen were killed at the scene, ABC News reports.

Footage of the attack showed dozens of people fleeing from a bus stop at the busy intersection during the morning rush hour.

The scene of a deadly shooting attack where five people were murdered and dozens left injured – some critically – in Jerusalem, Monday, Sept. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)

Paramedics who responded to the scene said the area was chaotic and covered in broken glass, with people wounded and lying unconscious on the road and a sidewalk near the bus stop.

