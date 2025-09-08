Five Murdered, 15 Wounded in Jerusalem Terrorist Attack

At least five people have been murdered and 15 others wounded Monday in a terror shooting attack targeting bus commuters in Jerusalem.

The attackers opened fire in a bus at a busy intersection in the north of the city during the morning commute.

AP reports police said two attackers were “neutralized” soon after the shooting began.

The shooting took place at a major intersection at the northern entrance to Jerusalem, on a road that leads to Jewish settlements located in east Jerusalem.

Israel’s Channel 12 TV reported the gunmen boarded a bus and opened fire before a soldier shot them. There was no immediate claim from any armed groups.

Israeli police are describing it as a suspected terrorist attack, and that the gunmen were killed at the scene, ABC News reports.

Footage of the attack showed dozens of people fleeing from a bus stop at the busy intersection during the morning rush hour.

Paramedics who responded to the scene said the area was chaotic and covered in broken glass, with people wounded and lying unconscious on the road and a sidewalk near the bus stop.

More to come…