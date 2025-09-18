Terrorist Driving Gaza Aid Truck Kills Two Israeli Soldiers at Border

A terrorist driving a humanitarian aid truck headed for Gaza killed two Israeli soldiers at the border between Jordan and Israel on Thursday.

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin said:

This afternoon, in the Central Command arena, a terrorist arrived at the Allenby Crossing and began firing upon arrival at the crossing. The terrorist came from the Jordanian side of the crossing in a truck carrying humanitarian aid. The terrorist opened fire prior to inspection of the vehicle. As a result of the shooting there are two fatalities. We mourn their deaths and embrace their families at this time.

The Times of Israel reported the incident somewhat differently — adding that the gunman had stabbed the soldiers to death after his gun jammed:

The perpetrator arrived at Allenby Crossing from the Jordanian side at around 3 p.m., driving a truck transporting humanitarian aid intended for the Gaza Strip. Upon his arrival, he opened fire at soldiers at the crossing with a handgun, before the truck could be inspected, a preliminary military investigation found. He then got out of the truck and, after his gun apparently jammed, stabbed the two soldiers repeatedly until security guards at the crossing opened fire at him, killing him.

Separately, four Israeli soldiers were killed by a roadside bomb in Rafah, in southern Gaza.

The IDF is currently carrying out “Operation Gideon’s Chariots II,” a major offensive against the last remaining Hamas stronghold in Gaza City, in northern Gaza.

