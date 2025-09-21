Netanyahu: ‘There Will Be No Palestinian State to the West of the Jordan River’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed Sunday that “[t]here will be no Palestinian state west of the Jordan River” after several countries recognized one, despite the war and the lack of signs of statehood.

Netanyahu said in a statement (translated from Hebrew by the Government Press Office):

I have a clear message to those leaders who are recognizing a Palestinian state after the horrendous October 7 massacre: You are rewarding terror with an enormous prize. And I have another message for you: It’s not going to happen. There will be no Palestinian state to the west of the Jordan River. For years I have prevented the creation of that terror state, against tremendous pressure, both domestic and from abroad. We have done this with determination, and with astute statesmanship. Moreover, we have doubled the Jewish settlement in Judea and Samaria, and we will continue on this path. The response to the latest attempt to force upon us a terror state in the heart of our land will be given after my return from the United States. Stand by.

Netanyahu is set to visit the White House on Sep. 29, after the Jewish New Year this week. The reference to “west of the Jordan River” could imply that a Palestinian state might exist east of the Jordan River, in what today is the Kingdom of Jordan. Jordan was originally part of the British Mandate of Palestine, until it was separated from the western portion in 1922. Some Israelis claim that Jordan is the true Palestinian state.

As Breitbart News reported, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia recognized a Palestinian state, and several European countries were to follow. Under current administration, the Palestinian state would be a state sponsor of terror, and an autocratic regime that flouts human rights norms. The “state” has no border, and many pro-Palestinian activists believe that a purported Palestinian state will replace the State of Israel.

The Hostage and Missing Families Forum, which represents the families of the remaining 48 Israeli hostages (20 alive) also condemned countries recognizing a Palestinian state while their loved ones are still in custody.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of The Zionist Conspiracy Wants You, now available on Amazon. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.