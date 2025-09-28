IDF Advances Steadily into Gaza City, Hitting Hamas Positions

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is advancing deeper into Gaza City in its continued assault on the last Hamas strongholds, battling terrorists in small groups and seeking to thwart ambushes, with considerable success.

Several statements by the IDF this weekend documented the pace of overall progress: methodical and steady.

Over the past day, numerous weapons, including anti-tank missiles, rockets, explosives, and weapons were located, and several terrorists who posed a threat to the troops were eliminated. The IAF struck several observation posts used by Hamas terrorists to monitor IDF troops, as well as gathering points for terrorists and underground terror infrastructure. In addition, the troops dismantled explosive devices that had been planted in the area. … Troops identified several terrorists digging into the ground in order to plant explosive devices, while attempting to conceal themselves under blankets. In a precise strike by the IAF, the terrorists were eliminated.

… During activity in the area, the troops identified five terrorists firing an anti-tank missile toward the structure in which the troops were located, no IDF troops were injured. In response, an IAF aircraft swiftly eliminated the terrorists. Over the past day, IDF troops dismantled military structures and combat compounds in joint operations with the Israeli Air Force, targeting military infrastructure and eliminating several terrorists operating in the area. In the southern Gaza Strip, IDF troops eliminated terrorists and dismantled observation equipment and military infrastructure in the area. Over the past day, the IAF struck approximately 140 military targets in the Gaza Strip, including military structures, terrorists, and additional military infrastructure.

Around the world, anti-Israel protesters accused Israel of “genocide,” a claim echoed by several Arab nations in fiery speeches at the United Nations that not only ignored the reality on the ground in Gaza, but inverted perpetrator and victim: Hamas sought to destroy Israel when it launched the war on October 7, 2023.

Hamas has refused to release its remaining 48 Israeli hostages (20 living) and to disarm and leave power. While Israel officially seeks the release of the hostages, the fact that the IDF was willing to attack Hamas leaders directly in Doha, Qatar, and that it is willing to risk the lives of the hostages by pursuing Hamas in Gaza City, shows that Israel will no longer be deterred by Hamas’s threats, or international pressure.

