NYT Poll: Support for Israel Drops — Almost Entirely Due to Democrats

American support for Israel is plummeting — but remains largely steady among Republicans, a new poll revealed Monday. The drop is almost entirely to a precipitous decline in support for Israel among Democrats.

The New York Times/Sienna poll was reported under the headline, “Americans’ Support for Israel Dramatically Declines, Times/Siena Poll Finds.” However, the real news was buried, paragraphs later:

Much of the shift in views on Israel has been driven by a sharp decline in support by Democratic voters. Republicans largely continue to support Israel, though there has been a modest decline. … Seven in 10 Republicans said they supported providing additional aid to Israel. A majority of Republicans said Israel should continue the military campaign until all hostages were released, even if it meant civilian casualties. And 47 percent said that the Israeli military was taking enough precautions to prevent civilian deaths. … Republicans still sympathize with Israel more than Palestinians, 64 percent to 9 percent. But those numbers indicate a drop in support of 12 percentage points since 2023, when 76 percent sided with Israel.

One of the reasons for the Democrats’ falling support for Israel is the increasing radicalization of the party.

Another is cultural, as former Israeli ambassador to the U.S. told Breitbart News in 2018, since Democrats increasingly reject the cultural prerequisites of nationalism — land, territory, military — that Israelis still embrace.

But perhaps the most important factor is President Donald Trump. Because Democrats hate him so much, as he has become more associated with Israel, so Democrats have become more anti-Israel, With Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu calling Trump “the greatest friend that Israel has ever had in the White House,” it is arguably inevitable that Democrats will sour on the Jewish state, despite historic support.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of The Zionist Conspiracy Wants You, now available on Amazon. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.