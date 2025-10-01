Hello, Goodbye, Again: Israel Intercepts Greta Flotilla 2.0

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said Wednesday that it had intercepted the first boats of Greta Thunberg’s 47-boat “flotilla” that aimed to run the Israel’s blockade around Gaza, which exists to prevent Hamas from importing weapons.

The Times of Israel reported:

The Israeli Navy operation, which came as the country marked Yom Kippur, continued overnight into early [Thursday] morning, with troops having boarded at least six of the 47 ships in the Global Sumud Flotilla by midnight and detaining the activists aboard after jamming their signals. One of the first boats to be boarded was carrying Greta Thunberg, with the Foreign Ministry sharing a video of an Israeli soldier handing her belongings after being detained. … Once brought to Israel, the activists will be deported.

Thunberg was on another flotilla in June, which was also intercepted without incident. Thunberg claimed that she had been “kidnapped” by Israel on the high seas.

Israel declined to prosecute Thunberg, and instead sent her on a flight back to Sweden.

Thunberg made her name as a climate change activist, and discovered the Palestinian cause as a new outlet.

The activists ignored pleas from supportive governments simply to give third parties the aid supplies they said they needed to bring to Palestinians in Gaza.

