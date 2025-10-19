Gaza Ceasefire Holds, Despite Hamas Executions, Violations

The ceasefire in Gaza is holding, despite the fact that Hamas is violating it by executing rivals in public, delaying the transfer of the bodies of Israeli hostages, and even attacking Israeli soldiers on patrol.

Hamas was supposed to return 28 bodies of hostages last week, as it returned 20 living hostages to Israel. It only returned four, and has slowly returned several others, including one body that turned out to be that of a Palestinian from Gaza, not a hostage. As of Sunday, it has only returned roughly half of the bodies to Israel, including that of a Nepalese student, Bipin Joshi, and a Thai agricultural worker, Sonthaya Oakkharasr.

Hamas also continues to murder its rivals, violating the ceasefire and drawing a direct threat from the U.S. State Department. (Hamas responded Sunday by claiming that it is operating within the law, such as it is.)

In one incident, terrorists attacked Israeli troops in Rafah, in southern Gaza, firing an anti-tank missile against Israeli troops, prompting Israel to respond with airstrikes on Hamas positions there. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly held meetings with his cabinet to determine whether to respond more broadly to the Hamas provocation,

Elsewhere, Israel is using yellow concrete blocks to demarcate the “yellow line” to which the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have withdrawn within Gaza under the ceasefire.

