Syria’s Jihadi President Lands in Brazil for U.N. Climate Alarmism Summit

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, the jihadist previously known as “Abu Mohammed al-Jolani,” arrived in Belém, Brazil, on Thursday to attend the United Nations climate doom conference COP30.

The COPs, formally named the “Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC),” are annual gatherings attracting thousands of people to discuss eradicating fossil fuels, the alleged “green” transition, and implementing globalist climate proposals such as the Paris Climate Agreement. Critical to the COPs is an aggressive push by environmental activists demanding wealthy nations invest billions of dollars in the energy “transition,” often not appropriated for any specific projects. Activists and poorer nations attending the summits often find themselves in conflict with wealthier participants, urging the maximum redistribution of funds possible to poor countries on the forefront of the alleged climate “crisis.”

The 30th iteration of the summit will focus on the importance of rainforests and preserving critical biomes that help maintain the health of the planet; Belém was chosen as a venue due to its location within the Amazon rainforest.

Ahmed al-Sharaa is the leader of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), a jihadist terrorist organization that broke off of al-Qaeda during the decade-plus Syrian Civil War. He seized power in December 2024, storming key strongholds of the government of deposed dictator Bashar Assad. Assad fled Syria on December 7 or 8, fleeing to Moscow and leaving HTS in charge of the country.

As president, Sharaa has prioritized the imposition of an Islamist constitution and attracting billions of dollars in foreign investment, allegedly to rebuild the nation’s war-torn cities. He has been a consistent presence at top international meetings and has maintained communication with key potential backers such as the United States and Saudi Arabia.

According to the state-run Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), Sharaa arrived in Brazil on Thursday and is planning to stay only through Friday; COP30 is expected to run through November 21.

“According to the statement, the visit will also include bilateral meetings with participating delegations and leaders on the sidelines of the conference,” SANA reported. “This marks the first participation of a Syrian President in the annual climate summit since its establishment in 1995.”

“We aim to strengthen cooperation between developing and industrialised nations on sustainability and environmental recovery,” the office of the Syrian president announced on Wednesday, according to SANA, explaining Sharaa’s travel to Brazil.

The state media outlet claimed that Sharaa expected to hold “bilateral meetings with heads of state and senior officials” to discuss “environmental protection, renewable energy, and sustainable development.” His presence there, it asserted, was “underscoring Syria’s intention to re-engage in international efforts to address climate change and repair the damage inflicted on its natural resources by years of war and climate stress.”

Sharaa has been endeavoring to make the rounds internationally, urging foreigners to invest in Syria and lift sanctions on the country imposed in response to Assad’s human rights abuses. In late October, Sharaa attended the Saudi Future Investment Initiative Conference 2025 in Riyadh and announced that he had achieved significant success in fundraising.

“We have amended Syria’s investment laws to become among the best in the world, and within the first six months, the country attracted investments worth $28 billion,” he announced, urging attendees to consider investing in Syria.

Sharaa will not be the first jihadist terrorist invited to attend COP30. Last year’s COP29 included a delegation representing the Taliban terrorists ruling Afghanistan, who claimed to be interested in participating in discussions to help mitigate alleged climate change. On October 30, Taliban leaders organized an event in Kabul titled “Afghanistan on the Road to COP30,” intended to prepare for participation at the current summit.

“This conference holds special significance for Afghanistan, providing an opportunity for Afghan experts, specialists, and youth to have their voices heard internationally and to showcase the country’s environmental realities on global platforms,” the Taliban’s Bakhtar News Agency said last week, referring to COP30.

Not attending this year’s climate alarmism summit is the United States. President Donald Trump, who withdrew America from the Paris Climate Agreement on his first day back in office this year, rejected an invitation from socialist Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to attend. Withdrawing from the Paris Agreement and not attending the COP30 event means the United States will not be spending the previously allocated tax dollars on environmentalist United Nations commitments.

“The U.S. is not sending any high level representatives to COP30,” an anonymous White House official told the Agence France-Presse (AFP) this week. “The president is directly engaging with leaders around the world on energy issues, which you can see from the historic trade deals and peace deals that all have a significant focus on energy partnerships.”

In response to Trump’s withdrawal, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who has no legal power on American foreign policy, announced on Wednesday that he would travel to Brazil for the event.

“As the President of the United States turns his back on people and the planet, California is inking global partnerships focused on creating jobs and cutting toxic pollution,” Newsom declared. “The economic winners of the 21st century are those who build the clean energy future. We’re doing that right now — and showing the world that climate action means jobs, clean air, and lower costs.”

