Israel Eliminates Senior Hamas Commander Behind October 7 Attacks

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Saturday announced the elimination of Ra’ad Sa’ad, head of the Weapons Production Headquarters for the Hamas terrorist organization and an architect of the October 7, 2023, attack on Israeli civilians.

“Sa’ad was one of the last remaining veteran senior militants in the Gaza Strip and a close associate of Marwan Issa, the deputy head of Hamas’ military wing,” the IDF said. “He held several senior positions and was a central figure within the organization’s military leadership. He was responsible for the deaths of many soldiers through explosive devices manufactured by Hamas’ weapons production units during the war.”

“In recent months, Sa’ad played a leading role in Hamas’ military wing, including direct involvement in violating the ceasefire agreement. He also oversaw the continued production of weapons in the Gaza Strip during the ceasefire period,” the statement added.

“His elimination significantly degrades Hamas’ ability to reestablish its capabilities,” the IDF concluded.

An official from the IDF told Fox News on Saturday that Sa’ad was “working to reestablish the terror group’s capabilities and weapons manufacturing in violation of the U.S.-brokered ceasefire” at the time of his death.

“Ra’ad Sa’ad was heavily involved in planning the Oct 7th Massacre, and was now leading the way in Hamas’ efforts to re-arm and do it again,” IDF spokesman Lt. Col. Nadav Shoshani said.

“His actions were a severe and dangerous violation of the ceasefire agreement. The IDF eliminating him, in the most precise way, is part of the agreement that promises – no more of Hamas’ terror,” Shoshani said.

Hamas claimed the strike that killed Sa’ad and three associates on Saturday was a violation of the ceasefire, while the IDF pointed out that under the terms of the ceasefire agreement Israel is permitted to hit targets that are actively engaged in terrorism.

“We call on mediators, and especially the main guarantor, the U.S. administration and President Donald Trump, to work on obliging Israel to respect the ceasefire and commit to it,” Hamas chief negotiator Khalil al-Hayya said in a televised address on Sunday.

Other Hamas spokesmen said on Sunday that Sa’ad had already been replaced by a new chief of “military manufacturing,” so his death would not prevent the terror group from following “the path of jihad.”

Thousands of Hamas supporters held a rally in Gaza City on Sunday, carrying the bodies of Sa’ad and his associates in coffins draped with Hamas flags. Observers said it was one of the largest public displays of strength by Hamas since the ceasefire went into effect.

The Jerusalem Post quoted IDF sources who said the strike that eliminated Sa’ad was launched “in response to an attack on IDF soldiers in the Gaza Strip using an improvised explosive device.” Two soldiers were “lightly wounded” in the attack.

According to Hamas, Sa’ad was killed when Israeli warplanes struck a “civilian vehicle west of Gaza city,” in which the target and his associates were presumably traveling. The Jerusalem Post’s sources believed the other targets killed in the attack were the Hamas leader’s bodyguards.