Christian Children Stage Nativity Play at Gaza’s Only Catholic Church

Holy Family Church, the only Catholic church in Gaza, organized a Christmas celebration on Sunday featuring a child nativity play during a visit by Latin Patriarch Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa to the war-torn territory.

Father Gabriel Romanelli, the parish priest at Holy Family, published photos and videos of the occasion. Christian children in Gaza dressed as Mary, Joseph, the Three Wise Men, and shepherds to welcome the birth of Jesus Christ in a tradition upheld in nearly every Christian region in the world. The child actors were accompanied by a child chorus singing songs of worship to Jesus.

Most Christians around the world celebrate Christmas, the birth of their savior Jesus Christ, on December 25 (the Orthodox churches mark Christmas on January 7). The celebration of Christmas in Gaza has been complicated for years by the rule of the jihadist terrorist organization Hamas, which took power in 2007 and, following its invasion and mass killings in Israel on October 7, 2023, plunged the population of Gaza into war.

“We want to share with you some of the most special moments of the Living Manger [nativity play] in Gaza,” Fr. Romanelli, wrote in Spanish on social media, sharing photos of the celebration. “A representation full of faith starring the children of the Saint Joseph’s Oratory and the sweet voices of the Saint Cecilia Chorus. Thanks to the dedication of the Service Sisters for coordinating this encounter that reminds us of the true meaning of Christmas.”

“To finalize, the Cardinal shared a moment of joy handing a gift to each little one. May the peace that these children transmit reach every corner of the world,” he wrote.

Father Romanelli also shared videos of celebrations at his church.

The celebrations coincided with a brief Christmas visit to Gaza by Cardinal Pizzaballa, the top Catholic leader in the Holy Land. Holy Family Church maintains a special status in the Catholic Church due to both its status as the singular church of its kind in Gaza and because it is located on the path believed to have been taken by Mary and Joseph as they escaped into Egypt to protect their infant son from an edict by King Herod to kill male babies.

Cardinal Pizzaballa’s visit marked the end of a particularly harrowing year for the church. Like the rest of Gaza, the church had been directly affected by the war between Hamas and the Israeli military. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) bombed the church in July, killing three people and wounding ten, including Father Romanelli. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the strike as an error and publicly apologized.

“We are rooted here, and we will remain here. We want to be a stable and solid reference point in this sea of destruction,” Cardinal Pizzaballa said during his visit this weekend. “Do not be afraid. We must move forward united and strong, to rebuild life in Gaza together.”

The cardinal, visiting the church and other Catholic sites such as the clinics run by the aid organization Caritas, described the situation as “very difficult,” noting a significant improvement since a peace deal between Hamas and Israel brokered by President Donald Trump took hold.

“We are called not only to survive, but to rebuild life. We must bring the spirit of Christmas — the spirit of light, tenderness, and love. It may seem impossible, but after two years of terrible war, we are still here,” Cardinal Pizzaballa asserted.

Speaking to the Italian outlet SIR, Cardinal Pizzaballa described “great” change before and after the ceasefire.

“There is no longer an active war. Even though sporadic attacks still occur, the war is over,” he explained. “There is a clear sense of a desire to resume life, to start living again. You see more people around, food is available. It must be acknowledged that aid is now coming in, mainly commercial rather than humanitarian, but it is entering nonetheless. There is no hunger, and this needs to be said.”

Poverty and access to incoming food remain a significant challenge, he detailed. In comments elsewhere, the cardinal reiterated his hope that both sides will commit to the Trump peace agreement to allow the people of Gaza to rebuild in peace.

“We know that it’s not that simple as people think, but it is the only roadmap we have, so we have to continue this,” Cardinal Pizzaballa asserted.

“I think the other countries and those who are in relations with Hamas should work a lot in order to convince them about this,” he continued, according to the Times of Israel. “We are convinced that Gaza needs to turn the page and to have a completely different future.”

In the early days following the peace agreement, Father Romanelli described locals as “exhausted but happy,” and still in fear that the deal would not hold.

“The fear that the war will return is here, I’m not going to say that it’s not here,” the parish priest said at the time. “However, in every moment — especially in meetings that various leaders are holding, including several Middle Eastern and world leaders — one can come to believe that that’s it for the war.”

