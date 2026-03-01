U.N. Ambassador Mike Waltz fired back at an Iranian diplomat Saturday when he advised him to temper his remarks, the news coming after the U.S. and Israel launched a major military operation against Iran’s Islamic regime.

The exchange happened during an emergency United Nations Security Council meeting, the New York Post reported Saturday.

Iran’s U.N. Ambassador Amir-Saeid Iravani told Waltz, “I advise to the representative of the United States to be polite. It will be better for yourself and the country you represent.”

However, Waltz made himself quite clear in his response. He said, “Frankly, I’m not going to dignify this with another response especially as this representative sits here in this body representing a regime that has killed tens of thousands of its own people and imprisoned many more simply for wanting freedom from your tyranny.”

Tehran had accused U.S. officials of breaking international law and risking war after Operation Epic Fury was launched, but Waltz insisted the strikes were lawful and a way to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons that would threaten the world.

Following the initial trikes on Iran, President Donald Trump confirmed the Iranian regime’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was dead and urged the Iranian people to take over their government in Tehran, per Breitbart News.

During his remarks at the UN meeting, Waltz said, “This is a moment in history that requires moral clarity, and President Trump has met the moment.”

Iranians around the world and some reportedly in Iran have been celebrating Operation Epic Fury and the fact that Khamenei is dead, Breitbart News reported Sunday:

“Operation Epic Fury” was preceded by an extremely violent period in Iranian history following the eruption of protests nationwide against the regime in December. The protests were triggered in part by the nation’s increasingly desperate economic situation, worsened by its rulers’ insistence on spending the nation’s money on financing terrorism abroad, and by the extreme human rights abuses regularly perpetrated against dissidents. In response, the regime massacred tens of thousands of people – some estimates suggest over 30,000 dead after just one month of protests. As a result, Iranians not under the yoke of the radical Islamist dictatorships openly celebrated the American and Israeli military operations around the world.

Trump said Sunday the operation eliminated at least 48 senior Iranian officials, according to the outlet.

In October, Waltz told Breitbart News that Trump “is the president of peace.”

“He has used the power of the presidency, the power of his personality, and the fact that all of these world leaders and the relationships he’s developed may not trust each other and often times hate each other, but they trust him,” he stated.