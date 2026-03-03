Thousands of Cruise Passengers Trapped in Gulf Due to Iran Conflict

Thousands of cruise line passengers are trapped in ports in the Persian Gulf due to ongoing military strikes in the Middle East.

Cruise ships have become stationary hotels as the conflict in Iran has left many stranded. Escalating hostilities have raised fears over safety in the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most vital shipping lanes. The Daily Mail wrote that at least six big ships are said to be stationary and awaiting word regarding when they can leave.

These passengers are docked or anchored in port cities such as Abu Dhabi and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates and Doha in Qatar.

The Daily Mail continued:

Families have described terrifying scenes as missile interceptions lit up the skies above Dubai, hotels were evacuated and airports descended into confusion as flights were cancelled without warning. There are now worries about how long the passengers will be stranded and how the ships are going to cope with all the basic services, food, drink, water etc.

“This forced immobilisation is not only a problem of fuel or supply logistics, but a matter of security that transcends leisure to enter the terrain of a large-scale operational crisis,” travel site Hosteltur wrote, as translated by the Daily Mail.

“The sector, which was in the middle of the peak of the winter season, is now facing a situation of technical paralysis that transcends the simple cancellation of itineraries,” it continued.

The ships would have to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

A spokesperson for Celestyal Cruises said, “At present, in line with instructions from local authorities, we are unable to disembark guests.”

“We are working closely with the relevant authorities and will begin disembarkation in Dubai as soon as permission is granted. Once approved, we will provide support to assist guests with transfers from the shop [sic] to Abu Dhabi Airport,” the spokesperson said.