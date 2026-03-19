Survey: 83 Percent of Republicans Back President Trump’s Military Action Against Iran

A majority of Republicans continue supporting President Donald Trump in his military action, Operation Epic Fury, against the Islamic regime in Iran, a recent poll found.

The news comes after the United States and Israel launched strikes against Iran on February 28 to stop its leaders from developing nuclear weapons and threaten countries all over the world.

The New York Post reported Thursday, “The J.L. Partners survey showed that 83 percent of likely Republican voters ‘strongly’ or ‘somewhat’ support Operation Epic Fury, while just 9 percent say they ‘strongly’ or ‘somewhat’ oppose military action against Iran.”

Meanwhile, a national poll found a majority of American voters support Trump’s use of military force against Iran, with 86 percent of Republicans backing the move, Breitbart News reported March 12:

Overall, 51 percent of likely voters approve, and 41 percent disapprove of Trump using the U.S. military to eliminate Iran’s nuclear missile program and its support for terrorism following the regime’s refusal to negotiate an end to its nuclear weapons and missile development. The findings come from a national survey of 1,000 likely voters conducted March 2-9 by McLaughlin & Associates, with a margin of error of ±3.1 percent.

Trump said Monday Iran’s military had been “literally obliterated” amid the operation.

“They have been literally obliterated. The Air Force is gone. The Navy is gone. Many ships have been sunk. Their anti-aircraft is decimated, their radar is gone, and their leaders are gone,” he told reporters, according to Breitbart News.

He later explained his desire was not for there to be war, adding, “I want wars less than almost anybody, peace through strength. But, you know what, I’ve watched Iran for a long time, I’ve called them out 20 years ago when I was a civilian that liked watching the world. And, they’re violent vicious people — the leadership, violent vicious people.”

Iran launched missiles against Israel on Tuesday after the elimination of its top leaders, namely Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, security chief Ali Larijani, and others, Breitbart News reported Wednesday.

According to the Post article, “The J.L. Partners poll surveyed 1,018 likely Republican voters March 17-18, with a margin of error of plus-or-minus 3.1 percentage points.”