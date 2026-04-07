Report: Son of Iranian Regime’s ‘Screaming Mary’ Spokeswoman Teaches Psychology in Los Angeles

The 43-year-old son of an Iranian regime leader is reportedly living in Los Angeles and working as a college psychology lecturer at The Chicago School.

The man was identified as Eissa Hashemi, the son of Masoumeh Ebtekar who was dubbed “Screaming Mary” when she was a spokesperson for the militants who took over the U.S. Embassy in Tehran in 1979 during the Iran Hostage Crisis, the New York Post reported Monday.

Hashemi, whose name appears on The Chicago School website, is facing calls for deportation via Change.org petitions.

One petition said, “While the mother has no regret of occupying the U.S. embassy in Tehran, many Iranians have been affected by this action while her own son has taken advantage of living in the U.S. We want Issa Hashemi and his wife, Maryam Tahmasebi, to be fired from the U.S. as soon as possible.”

Hashemi has also been accused of never denouncing his mother’s actions during the hostage crisis that resulted in 52 Americans being held for 444 days.

In 2015, Radio Free Europe-Radio Liberty reported that Hashemi was a doctoral student at the Los Angeles branch of The Chicago School of Professional Psychology.

The article said that during the hostage crisis, his mother was often seen on American television reports and “repeatedly and unabashedly explained her hatred for the United States,” the outlet continued, noting she grew up in Philadelphia:

Eissa Hashemi is not alone — a number of children of Iranian officials have reportedly made the choice to study in Western countries, including the United States. But as could be expected, Hashemi’s choice has led critics to question how his parents could allow their son to study in the country they once regularly denounced. After all, hostility toward the United States is one of the pillars of the Islamic establishment that Ebtekar and her husband helped forge.

Following the hostage crisis, Ebtekar became the first female vice president of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Breitbart News reported in January.

Video footage from 1979 shows her speaking to a reporter, claiming, “The United States is an imperialist power.”

The outlet said Sunday, “Iranian terror mastermind Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani’s niece — who showcased her lavish Los Angeles lifestyle on social media while bashing the U.S. as the ‘Great Satan’ — was arrested by federal authorities over the weekend and will be removed from the U.S. with no chance of ever returning,” adding the woman’s daughter was also arrested.