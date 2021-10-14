The Democrat Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) raised a massive war chest in the third quarter, outraising their Republican counterpart, the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), by double digits, hoping to defend their slimming majority in the House.

The DCCC raised a record-breaking $35.8 million, touting it as their best off-year third quarter in committee history, beating out the NRCC’s $25.8 million by ten million dollars. The DCCC contributed their campaign cash to the “fired-up Democratic donors.”

The Democrat committee also raised nearly $14.5 million in September alone, calling it their best off-year September as well, which also beat out the Republican’s $12.2 million raised in September.

The committee’s embattled chairman, Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY), who has shown some concern over President Joe Biden’s declining approval numbers, said, “We’re winning on fundraising because our supporters know just how dangerous it would be for the country if Republicans were in charge.”

“The stakes are high and we believe voters will reject their dangerous vision for America,” Maloney continued. “House Democrats and Speaker Pelosi have stood firm in our fight building a more prosperous and inclusive nation and American voters see that.”

Despite the DCCC’s overall fundraising numbers beating out the Republicans, the DCCC announced they are debt-free but only have roughly $63 million cash on hand. Although the committee claims its total is $26 million more than it had during the same point in 2019, the NRCC ended its quarter with $65 million cash on hand.

The NRCC claimed its cash on hand is nearly triple the amount the committee had at this time during the last cycle. Overall in the first nine months of 2022, the NRCC raised $105 million, which the committee said is a 74 percent increase than it had at the same point in the previous campaign cycle.

During Maloney’s tenure as chairman, Politico revealed in a report that the campaign arm has warned House Democrats — including some who depend on the committee to win elections — that members who oppose parts of Biden’s agenda, such as the infrastructure plan, risk being financially “cut off.”

Additionally, the DCCC frequently hires people for top staff positions who are far-left sympathizers of anti-police rhetoric and the defund the police movement.

An ethics watchdog Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust (FACT) has also filed a complaint with the acting general counsel for the Federal Election Commission (FEC), calling for an investigation into the DCCC and Maloney for allegedly violating the Federal Election Campaign Act by “using campaign funds for personal use.”

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter.