Vulnerable Democrat Rep. Elaine Luria (D-VA) announced her reelection bid Thursday in Virginia’s redrawn Second Congressional District, a historically battleground district.

“Throughout my two decades in uniform & now in my second term in Congress, I take my oath seriously. I know that my continued service is not a choice, but a duty to our nation and our values as Americans,” Luria said in a statement that also highlighted the anniversary of January 6. The statement went on:

We cannot allow those who seek to destroy our country from within to prevail. We need representatives and leaders who will uphold and strengthen our laws and institutions, not side with those who try to tear them down. I took an oath to serve. And in this critical moment for our democracy, I intend to continue serving.

However, even though the second congressional district was redrawn, Luria could still potentially have trouble in her reelection bid. Breitbart News has previously reported on her past elections:

Luria, whose district is home to the highest per capita U.S. military constituency in the country as well as a vast military-industrial job sector, represents Hampton Roads, Norfolk, and Virginia Beach. She first won this seat in 2018, beating incumbent Republican and former Navy SEAL Scott Taylor by just over two percent. In the 2020 rematch between the two, she won more handily by just over 5.7 percent.

But, last November, during the state’s elections, Republicans propelled Republican candidates Glenn Youngkin and Winsome Sears to become the governor-elect and lieutenant governor-elect. The Republicans did this by overperforming in blue areas — such as the one Luria represents — which potentially foreshadowed Republican gains in the midterms later this year.

Moreover, the second-term congresswoman’s seat appears to be highly sought after by Republicans. She is on the list of Democrats the House Republican campaign arm, the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), hopes to unseat in the next election. The committee has even attacked her in the past with campaign ads.

