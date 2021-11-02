Winsome Sears (R-VA) made history on Tuesday when she defeated Democrat Hala Ayala in the Virginia lieutenant governor’s race, making her the first black woman to hold statewide office.

The Cook Report’s Dave Wasserman called the race for Sears just hours after the polls closed.

I've seen enough: Winsome Sears (R) defeats Hala Ayala (D) in the Virginia lieutenant governor's race. #VAGOV — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) November 3, 2021

Sears overcame a large spending gap, as her Democrat opponent outspent her 2:1.

HUGE UPSET: Republican @WinsomeSears has been elected Virginia's next lieutenant governor! She was outspent 2:1 but overcame all odds and will be the first woman to hold the office in VA! Congrats, Winsome! pic.twitter.com/Mfb1EYtmgk — Republican State Leadership Committee (@RSLC) November 3, 2021

Many people took to social media to congratulate Sears on her historic victory.

Virginia just elected a black woman to a statewide office for the first time in Virginia history, and she’s a Republican. Congratulations @WinsomeSears! — Autumn Johnson (@LegallyAutumn) November 3, 2021

Congratulations to Lt Governor-Elect @WinsomeSears !!! An incredible candidate who has shattered glass ceilings and is a role model for women in the @GOP and across America! Newspapers, networks, and women’s magazines better feature her with glowing profiles!!!! https://t.co/79EA35oMGz — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) November 3, 2021

Boom. Virginia REPUBLICANs elect the first female, veteran, woman of color. Congratulations @WinsomeSears https://t.co/rjJVerAXOI — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) November 3, 2021

With Glenn Youngkin’s gubernatorial victory, Sears and Youngkin ushered in a new era of Republican leadership in Virginia’s executive branch.

Sears legally immigrated to the United States from Kingston, Jamaica, when she was just six-years-old. Before being elected lieutenant governor, Sears served in the U.S. Marine Corps and the Virginia House of Delegates.

Virginia’s lieutenant governor is first in the line of succession to the governor. Additionally, the lieutenant governor also serves as president of the Virginia State Senate and may cast tie-breaking votes when necessary.