Former New York Democrat Rep. Max Rose, who was unseated by Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY) in 2020 and is running in an attempt to reclaim his old seat, claimed the United States is the “Saudi Arabia of white supremacist ideology” during a recent online forum.

“At this point, the United States of America is the Saudi Arabia of white supremacist ideology,” said Rose, in the video of a forum on antisemitism and domestic terror, put on by the American Jewish Congress, first reported by Fox News.

“As Saudi Arabia exports Wahabism and other dangerous strains of jihadist terrorist ideology… the United States of America right now is exporting the antisemitic, white supremacist ideologies that are being taken up by organizations throughout the world,” Rose continued.

Watch:

The New York Democrat’s campaign did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Fox News acknowledged that Rose is only the latest Democrat to make claims about the United States’ current state of “racial equality.”

The so-called “Squad” member Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) recently told the New Yorker that “there’s a very real risk” of the country losing its democracy and being on “the brink of civil war” if certain events did not change. She alluded to not being a democracy in the next ten years and being at “risk” of the country “return[ing] to Jim Crow.”

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter.