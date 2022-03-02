Keith Self, Texas district three Republican primary challenger to Rep. Van Taylor, told Breitbart News “we need to keep the Taylor family in our prayers,” following the news of his opponent’s alleged affair with ‘ISIS Bride’ Tania Joya.

“If the allegations are true, we need to keep the Taylor family in our prayers, and that transcends any campaign,” said Self, who entered the runoff early Wednesday morning with Taylor’s inability to garner 50 percent of the GOP primary vote.

“We expect to win,” Self continued about the runoff in a steady, deliberate voice that speaks to his experience as a West Point Graduate, a 25 year Army veteran, and Collin County judge. President Trump’s former National Security Advisor, General Mike Flynn, has endorsed Self for Congress.

“We feel very grateful to the supporters who walked and called and hosted meets and greets – just a testament as I told them [campaign supporters],” he told Breitbart News. “I may be the name on the ballot but you did the heavy lifting in this campaign.”

When asked if the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) should come out and support his campaign over the incumbent’s, Self said he remains focused on continuing “to make our case” by “reaching out to voters” in the district.

“We will continue to reach out to voters one by one and through media to make our case,” Self said about the three-month-long runoff campaign.

During the primary, Self’s opponent, Taylor, was targeted by ads that revealed he voted for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) January 6 committee, a frequent communications target of Donald Trump’s.

Patriots are tired of Van Taylor:

– Voting for Nancy Pelosi’s witch hunt.

– Caucusing with liberals.

– Using eminent domain to line his pockets. Join our effort to restore liberty in Congressional District 3. pic.twitter.com/txBJOfXhqg — Keith Self (@SelfForCongress) February 12, 2022

“We have been in touch with the Trump team,” Self said about Trump’s potential endorsement of his candidacy. “But he has not endorsed anyone as of yet.” Now that the runoff has begun, “we will certainly hope to reach out and be in contact with them [Trump’s team],” Self told Breitbart News.

Trump has endorsed 20 other GOP primary candidates in Texas, a state where border security is taking center stage. Self told Breitbart News his first priority is securing the southern border by “any means possible.”

“In Texas, border security is vitally important because they [illegal aliens] are flooding into our state,” he said. “And we need to secure the border by any means possible.”

“We’ve got to take a serious stand against the progressive left agenda,” Self added.

Self’s comments come after an allegation was revealed on Monday by Breitbart News that Taylor had an affair ‘ISIS Bride’ Tania Joya which lasted from November 2020 to June 2021 — and entailed a payment from Taylor to Joya for $5,000, according to Joya:

The payment, she says, was made in cash given to her by the congressman. Joya showed Breitbart News banking records that demonstrate she made a $5,000 deposit into her account when she says the affair occurred, as shown in the photo below[.] … In a text message that Breitbart reviewed between Joya and Taylor, the congressman requested “a long slow rim job” and “deep throat” sexual acts “while you stroke my cock and I cum on your tonsils.”

Taylor has not responded to multiple requests for comment.

Taylor is married and is the father of three children. He was first elected to Congress in 2019 as a Republican. Taylor voted in favor of enacting the January 6 Committee, maybe due to an increasingly blue district back home.

The runoff election will be Tuesday, May 24.

