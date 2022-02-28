Texas Rep. Van Taylor (R) allegedly paid $5,000 in hush money to an ‘ISIS bride’ he was engaged in an affair with during his time in Congress, Breitbart News has learned.

According to documents ‘ISIS bride’ Tania Joya shared with Breitbart News, Taylor was engaged in a raunchy sexual escapade with Joya that allegedly lasted from November 2020 to June 2021 — during which time she says Taylor paid her $5,000.

The payment, she says, was made in cash given to her by the congressman. Joya showed Breitbart News banking records that demonstrate she made a $5,000 deposit into her account when she says the affair occurred, as shown in the photo below:

Joya has not revealed their relationship until now.

Joya told Breitbart News she first met Taylor in August of 2019, when she was looking to get involved with the Preventing Violent Extremism program in the district’s school system; Joya thought the congressman might have connections to facilitate her involvement.

Taylor, married with three children, and elected to Congress in 2019, is a Republican. He is one of the 35 Republicans who voted in favor of creating House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) January 6 Committee. Taylor is running for reelection in 2022 against four other Republican primary challengers. The primary is Tuesday, March 1.

Just voted early with my biggest supporter and wife, Anne, at Davis Library in Plano! Today is the LAST DAY to vote early. Get to the polls before they close at 7:00 PM! pic.twitter.com/PYLkrSLxlX — Van Taylor (@VanTaylorTX) October 30, 2020

Joya told Breitbart News her affair with Taylor began in October 2020, and they became intimate in November 2020.

“He considered me his girlfriend. He labeled me his girlfriend, his mistress,” Tania told Breitbart News. “I told him that I found him attractive. After that for an entire month, every day during October 2020, he wouldn’t stop messaging me like crazy. It was just so distracting. He was going crazy for it.”

“He said he wanted me to be his loyal, faithful, and permanent mistress,” she claimed.

The last time Joya saw Taylor, Joya says she believed she was threatened. She told Breitbart News that Taylor told her, “Oh, you’re never going to have a career as a therapist because no one will trust you.” My most important job is being a father to my 3 daughters. Last week, I was lucky to have my oldest in the office (It only took a little convincing)! Wishing everyone a Happy Father’s Day! pic.twitter.com/W60U4i11FO — Rep Van Taylor (@RepVanTaylor) June 20, 2021 In a text message to Joya that was reviewed by Breitbart News, Taylor expressed he wanted “a long slow rim job” while he had a drink. He then requested her to “deep throat” him “while you stroke my cock and I cum on your tonsils.” That text message was first published late Sunday by National File, and is reproduced here:

Joya told Breitbart News additional text messages of the affair were deleted in return for $5,000 from Taylor to pay down her credit card bill in June 2021.

Joya was born in London and is a UK citizen. In 2003, at 19 years old, she met John Thomas Georgelas, an American-born convert to Islam, jihadist, and supporter of the Islamic State. In September 2013, she moved to Syria and “hated” living there for how they treated women, she told Breitbart News.

“They will kill you or enslave you,” she said of ISIS. “They [Muslim fundamentalists] have medieval ideas,” she added.

Joya later informed American authorities on Georgelas, and afterward worked on counter-terrorism for three years “so we could drone him,” she said of Georgelas.

Tania Joya who was married to an American jihadi and forced to live in Syria under the Islamic State tells @BeckyCNN female members of ISIS, like Shamima Begum, have been brainwashed and should be rehabilitated instead of jailed. pic.twitter.com/zaAJud2VfQ — Connect the World (@CNNConnect) February 19, 2019

Joya finally fled to America eight years ago.

Joya’s story comes as Taylor is seeking reelection in the third district of Texas. Taylor faces a five-way primary in which he must win at least 50 percent of the vote to avoid a runoff.

Taylor did not respond to requests for comment from Breitbart News.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter and Gettr @WendellHusebø