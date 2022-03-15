Mitt Romney Lies About Supporting GOP Primary Candidates 

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) on Tuesday lied about supporting Republican primary candidate Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY).

Claiming that he will likely not support fellow Utah Sen Mike Lee’s (R-UT) reelection bid because he does not “get involved in primaries” or make endorsements, Romney once again said one thing but did another behind closed doors, Politico reported.

On Monday, Romney reportedly delivered an introductory speech at a closed fundraiser for embattled Cheney (R-WY), who is fending off attacks from GOP primary opponent Trump-endorsed Harriet Hageman.

“We are really the only significant experiment in democracy, and preserving liberal democracy is an extraordinary challenge,” Romney said in McClean, Virginia, according to CBS News. The Cheneys reportedly spend most of their time in McClean, a very wealthy suburb community just 20 minutes from the Capitol Building.

“People of character and courage,” Romney reportedly added, “have stood up for right at times when others want to look away. Such a person is Liz Cheney.”

CBS News reportedly spotted Romney leaving the event with former Vice President Dick Cheney and her mother, Lynne Cheney. People at the event told CBS News the parents did not speak on their daughter’s behalf.

Romney’s lie that “I don’t get involved in primaries” may be a result of his aversion to former President Donald Trump. With Cheney’s opponent endorsed by Trump and Lee’s cooling towards the former president, Romney is involving himself in a Wyoming primary where Trump is a campaign factor. Thus, it appears Romney’s high-chinned superiority became susceptible to outright lying to simply oppose a Trump-endorsed candidate.

Cheney, no longer recognized as a Republican by the Wyoming GOP, needs all the help she can get from the establishment. On Monday, Politico reported that Wyoming voters would have to pay for an audience with the embattled Cheney. During the event to occur next week, Cheney will only answer pre-selected questions, perhaps to avoid the ire of Wyoming voters.

Cheney’s opponent, Hageman, is not only endorsed by Trump. She has also won the support of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and Republican megadonor Peter Thiel. Polling from January shows Hageman handily defeating Cheney.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter and Gettr @WendellHusebø