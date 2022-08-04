Trump-endorsed Harriet Hageman on Wednesday won a huge endorsement from former Wyoming Rep. Barbara Cubin in her bid to defeat Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY).

Cubin, a member in the U.S. House from 1995 to 2009, was also a state senator from 1993 to 1995 and state House member from 1987 to 1993. “I was fortunate to serve with Harriet’s father in the Wyoming Legislature,” Cubin penned in her endorsement note in the Cowboy State Daily. “He was one of the finest Legislators we ever had – honest, dedicated, knowledgeable, and absolutely loyal to Wyoming. Harriet is much like her father, and he would be proud of her accomplishments.”

Wyoming is in an ongoing battle with Washington over who gets to determine our destiny – D.C. bureaucrats or the people of Wyoming – and there is no question that Harriet is the congresswoman we want in our corner. Many states send their representatives to the nation’s capital with the idea of funneling taxpayer money back to their districts. And while Harriet will ensure that Wyoming receives our fair share, she knows that much of the time we want to be left alone. And her professional record shows that she’s already been winning that fight for decades. Cubin’s endorsement of Hageman is contrasted by Cheney’s support from out-of-state elites like Kevin Costner. In fact, Cheney has received more donations from the state of California than any other state, including Wyoming. “More than 1,100 Californians contributed nearly a tenth of the $13 million Cheney raised through June 30 for her reelection campaign,” the Los Angeles Times reported. “In that period, she received donations from just over 200 Wyoming residents, totaling more than $260,000.”

According to polling, Hageman is leading Cheney by about 30 points. Cheney only has a 2 cent chance on the dollar of winning, according to PredictIt odds. Trump-endorsed Harriet Hageman is favored by 99 cents on the dollar. Polling also shows Cheney well behind Hageman, by about 30 points.