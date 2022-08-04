Trump-endorsed Harriet Hageman on Wednesday won a huge endorsement from former Wyoming Rep. Barbara Cubin in her bid to defeat Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY).
Cubin, a member in the U.S. House from 1995 to 2009, was also a state senator from 1993 to 1995 and state House member from 1987 to 1993. “I was fortunate to serve with Harriet’s father in the Wyoming Legislature,” Cubin penned in her endorsement note in the Cowboy State Daily. “He was one of the finest Legislators we ever had – honest, dedicated, knowledgeable, and absolutely loyal to Wyoming. Harriet is much like her father, and he would be proud of her accomplishments.”
Cubin’s endorsement specifically focused on Hageman’s background in Wyoming, which she said depicts why Hageman “is the best candidate for Wyoming”:
It’s fitting that when choosing a career, Harriet threw herself into the law, but not just any kind of law. For over 25 years, she’s been a constitutional attorney fighting for the rights of individuals in Wyoming, mostly against the insatiable advances of the federal government which always seems to want to tell us what to do.
She’s racked up impressive victories for the people over Washington, D.C., winning cases against the USDA, EPA, and USFWS, among others. Harriet was quick to file suit against the Biden administration for their unlawful COVID-19 vaccine mandates which violated the individual right to bodily autonomy.
Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.
