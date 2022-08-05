Rep. Liz Cheney’s (R-WY) ad featuring former Vice President Dick Cheney omitted any mention of the state in which Liz Cheney is trying to win: Wyoming.

Released Thursday, the ad fixated on blasting former President Donald Trump, mentioning the former president 6 times. Yet there was no mention of “Wyoming,” the state where Liz Cheney is losing in the polls by about 30 points and is predicted to lose. The ad’s transcript reads:

In our nations 246 year history, there has never been an individual who is a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump. He tried to steal the last election using lies and violence to keep himself in power, after the voters had rejected him. He’s a coward, a real man wouldn’t lie to his supporters. He lost his election and he lost big. I know it, he knows it. And deep down, I think most Republicans know it. Lynne and I are so proud of Liz for standing up for the truth, doing what’s right, honoring her oath to the Constitution when so many in our party are too scared to do so. Liz is fearless, she never backs down from a fight. There is nothing more important she will ever do than lead the effort to make sure Donald Trump is never again near the Oval Office and she will succeed. I am Dick Cheney, I proudly voted for my daughter and I hope you will too.

The ad is the latest effort to resurrect Liz Cheney’s faltering campaign that seeks to defeat Trump-endorsed Harriet Hageman on August 16 in the open Republican primary. Hageman is ahead in the polls by about 30 points and is predicted to win by a large margin. During the campaign, Liz Cheney has been primarily in Washington, D.C., nearly 2,000 miles away from Wyoming, tending to the partisan January 6 Committee. When Liz Cheney does show up in the state, she charges Wyoming voters for an audience at local events.

“Can you believe it? Charging for a ticket! It’s a slap in the face,” voter Rebecca Bextel told Politico about the event. “We have one person representing us… and she shows up in town and it costs $10 to see her. It’s embarrassing.”

The ad, featuring Dick Cheney, was slammed by Breitbart News’ Rebecca Mansour on Thursday for Dick Cheney’s many contradictions. “Cheney bases this assessment on his claim that Trump is a liar. According to Cheney, Trump is ‘a coward’ and not a ‘real man’ because ‘a real man wouldn’t lie to his supporters,'” Mansour detailed. “Would a ‘real man’ lie to the world? That’s what Dick Cheney did.”

“As Donald Trump famously stated in 2016 during the Republican debate right before the South Carolina primary (which Trump won): ‘Obviously, the war in Iraq was a big, fat mistake. They lied. They said there were weapons of mass destruction. There were none, and they knew there were none,'” Mansour continued.

“Cheney—widely regarded as the brains behind President George W. Bush’s disastrous administration—was one of the architects of the Iraq War,” she wrote. “Cheney’s shortsighted hubristic foreign adventure cost America and our allies dearly in blood and treasure, not to mention the horrors his war inflicted on the Iraqi people.”