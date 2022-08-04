Former Vice President Dick Cheney on Thursday rushed to the defense of his daughter’s downward-trending Republican primary campaign by releasing an ad that showed their obsession with former President Donald Trump.

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), who is down in the polls by about 30 points and heavily predicted to lose the August 16 primary, published an ad starring her father, Dick Cheney, that did not mention her competitor, Trump-endorsed Harriet Hageman, but rather focused on Trump. Dick Cheney claimed:

In our nations 246 year history, there has never been an individual who is a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump. He’s a coward, a real man wouldn’t lie to his supporters. He lost the election and he lost big. I know it, he knows it. And deep down, I think most Republicans know it.

Dick Cheney then claimed that his daughter’s obsession with Trump is “doing what’s right” by “honoring her oath” to the Constitution “when so many in our party are too scared to do so.”

“Liz is fearless,” Dick Cheney alleged. “She never backs down from a fight. There is nothing more important she will ever do than lead the effort to ensure Donald Trump is never again near the Oval Office. And she will succeed.”

It is unclear how Liz Cheney retaining her House seat could block Trump from winning a potential 2024 election, but the media have contended that Liz Cheney may run for president on a third party ticket to siphon votes from the former president. Liz Cheney has stated she will make a decision about running for president in the future.

In case you still thought Rep. Liz Cheney's goal is to win renomination to #WYAL on 8/16, here's the ad she just launched in a GOP primary in a 70% Trump state. https://t.co/ncTyubOoCl — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) August 4, 2022

Dick Cheney is the latest rich and famous individual to come out and support his daughter’s reelection. In recent weeks, Hollywood celebrities have endorsed Liz Cheney, and Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama donors have given to her campaign. Liz Cheney has also solicited votes from Democrats to overcome her deficit polling with state Republicans.

Liz Cheney’s alliance with Democrats also extends to the partisan January 6 Committee, which has sought to investigate the January 6 incident without focusing on the alleged FBI informants at the Capitol. Liz Cheney is one of ten Republicans who voted to impeach Trump. If she loses the primary, only three impeachment Republicans would remain in office.

“Liz Cheney has lost Wyoming. Liz Cheney doesn’t live in Wyoming. She doesn’t represent us,” Hageman told Breitbart News. “She doesn’t represent our values.”

Cheney’s position against Trump and America First has not gone over well with Republicans. The Wyoming Republican Party has “excommunicated” Cheney by no longer recognizing her as a Republican. Cheney has lost the support of Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), and former Wyoming Rep. Barbara Cubin, who have endorsed Hageman.

According to PredictIt odds, Cheney has only a two percent chance on the dollar of winning. Trump-endorsed Harriet Hageman is favored by 99 cents on the dollar. Polling also shows Cheney well behind Hageman, by about 30 points.

“The big story is Liz Cheney is going to get beat,” Brad Coker, managing director of the polling firm Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy, said, reflecting on a primary poll released in June. “That’s a foregone conclusion.”

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter and Gettr @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.