Large amounts of outside state money is flowing into Rep. Liz Cheney’s (R-WY) coffers to save her from defeat on Tuesday against Trump-endorsed Harriet Hageman.

While Hageman has out aised Cheney among Wyoming voters, nearly 400 Coloradans have donated about $363,000 to Cheney’s campaign through July 27, the Colorado Sun reported on Wednesday. Many of the donations have also come from the establishment uniparty:

Billionaire Phil Anschutz

Platte River Equity CEO J. Landis “Lanny” Martin

FLS Connect partner Rich Beeson

Aspen School district president Katie Frisch

Boulder’s Christopher Wirth

Brother of Elon Musk restaurateur Kimbal Musk

Former owner of the Denver Nuggets Billionaire Donald Sturm

El Pomar foundation chairman William Hybl

Showtime producer and political commentator Mark McKinnon

Liberty Media CEO Greg Maffei

Unite America PAC

Ball Corp. PAC

Western Energy Alliance PAC

Holland & Hart PAC

Cheney has also been boosted by California money. The Los Angeles Times reported:

More than 1,100 Californians contributed nearly a tenth of the $13 million Cheney raised through June 30 for her reelection campaign. In that period, she received donations from just over 200 Wyoming residents, totaling more than $260,000.

Cheney’s California donors include Hollywood elites, such as studio mogul Jeffrey Katzenberg, producer Kevin Bright, and director Gary Ross.

In contrast, Hageman has done very well with Wyoming voters, who have donated more than $1.2 million — more than four times as much as Wyoming voters have donated to Cheney, FEC data shows. Overall, Cheney has outraised Hageman by nearly three to one.

Hageman, however, has a polling lead of about 30 points. She is also predicted to win by 97 cents on the dollar, compared to Cheney’s four cents.

Cheney’s faltering support in Wyoming is due to her alliance with Democrats on the partisan January 6 Committee. Fifty-four percent of voters were less likely to support Cheney’s reelection “because she’s part of the panel investigating the attack on the Capitol,” Casper Star-Tribune/Mason-Dixon found.

“The big story is Liz Cheney is going to get beat,” Brad Coker, managing director of the polling firm Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy, stated about the polling. “That’s a foregone conclusion.”

Hageman has noted that Cheney’s alliance with Democrats on the January 6 Committee is contrary to Wyoming’s interests. “Liz Cheney has lost Wyoming. Liz Cheney doesn’t live in Wyoming. She doesn’t represent us,” Hageman told Breitbart News. “She doesn’t represent our values.”

