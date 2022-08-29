Senator Mark Kelly Has Concerning Business Ties to China

Senator Mark Kelly from Arizona, who is up for reelection in November, has a number of concerning business ties to China.

Kelly was the cofounder of a company called World View Enterprises, that garnered investments from a company that is closely linked to the Chinese Communist Party.

World View Enterprises received investments in 2014 and again in 2016 from Tencent Holdings, a Chinese company that owns the communication platform WeChat. The communication platform, which has over a billion users, is suspected of surveilling the activity of its users.

WeChat also censored information related to the coronavirus during the height of the pandemic, and Tencent suspended its stream of National Basketball Association games after the general manager of the Houston Rockets praised protests in favor of democracy in Hong Kong.

The United Nations backed out of a deal with Tencent over concerns that the company aids Beijing in its surveillance efforts.

Kelly reportedly has a significant financial stake in World View Enterprises and one of his daughters works there as the company’s business opportunities manager. Real Clear Politics also reported that Kelly has received at least $5,000 from David Wallerstein, Tencent’s chief exploration officer.

In addition to his ties to Tencent, Kelly also served on the advisory board of Boom Technology, a supersonic aircraft company that partnered with Trip.com Group Unlimited, a Chinese, state-funded company.

Kelly has denied that he was an “advisory board member” despite saying that he served as one from 2015 to 2019 in a financial disclosure, the Washington Free Beacon reported.

The outlet also reported that Kelly had between $115,000 and $300,000 worth of private stock in the company as of 2019.



Additionally, Mark Kelly may have violated a federal transparency law by waiting to disclose his financial stake in Boom Technology. The move was cited by Fox Business as a “possible violation of the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge (STOCK) Act of 2012.”

Kelly was also the spokesperson for Shaklee, a multi-level marketing scheme that sold vitamins and weight loss supplements. Kelly had a speaking engagement in China on behalf of the company.

Kelly will be facing off against Trump endorsed Republican candidate Blake Masters in November.

Spencer Lindquist is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerLndqst and reach out at slindquist@breitbart.com