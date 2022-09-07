Trump-endorsed Kelly Tshibaka, Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate for Alaska, won on Wednesday the endorsement of Edgar Blatchford, a former U.S. Senate Democrat candidate and mayor of Seward.

Blatchford, who finished sixth in the all-party primary — which allowed the top four candidates, regardless of party, to advance — endorsed Tshibaka because “Tshibaka has a track record of delivering results in government,” Blatchford said in a press release.

Other than serving as the Mayor of Seward, a city south of Anchorage with about 2,000 inhabitants, Blatchford served as the Commissioner of Commerce, Community, and Economic Development under former Gov. Frank Murkowski, who in 2002 appointed his daughter, Lisa Murkowski, to the Senate seat he vacated when he became governor.

Both Blatchford and Tshibaka share many common goals, some of which are improving public safety, establishing reliable broadband internet capacity throughout Alaska, encouraging entrepreneurship in rural communities, and providing tax incentives for investing in village corporations or hiring Alaskans.

“I ran for U.S. Senate because Alaska Natives have been made many promises for decades, but Lisa Murkowski has not delivered,” Blatchford said. “Kelly Tshibaka has a track record of delivering results in government, including making thousands of jobs available in rural Alaska. Actions speak louder than words, and Tshibaka has shown by her actions that she will improve the quality of life for Alaskans. Tshibaka will work across the aisle to solve issues at a local level, particularly for Alaska Natives.”

Tshibaka issued a statement thanking Blatchford for his support, which may come in handy, especially given the ranked-choice voting system. “I am honored to have Edgar Blatchford’s endorsement,” Tshibaka said. “As a prominent Alaska Native leader in our community, Edgar’s counsel on issues has been especially valuable to me.”