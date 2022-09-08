The Republican National Committee (RNC) has hit multiple election integrity milestones with two months left before the midterm election when millions of voters will go to the polls, Breitbart News has learned.

The RNC, the central committee for the Republican Party responsible for various actions such as fundraising and election strategy, has continued its multi-million-dollar investment into election integrity for the midterm elections.

These investments span 17 states with election integrity directors and 35 in-state election integrity counsels, who have helped the RNC reach its milestone of recruiting 45,000 poll watchers and poll workers in battleground states across the country.

With two months until the election, the RNC has surpassed a significant milestone by having over 45,000 poll workers and poll watchers shifted in primary, general, and special elections so far this cycle. This increased by 12,000 poll watchers from July when Breitbart News reported about the RNC’s election integrity efforts with 100 days left in the cycle.

In addition, they have made over 85,000 unique volunteer engagements and have held over 3,500 Election Integrity trainings — also an increase of 20,000 unique volunteer engagements since July.

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel told Breitbart News, “The RNC has built an unprecedented election integrity ground game to ensure that November’s midterm elections are free, fair, and transparent. Polling shows that voters want common-sense election integrity safeguards such as bipartisan poll observation.”

The chairwoman added that the Republicans are “leading the Republican ecosystem to deliver transparency throughout the process and ensure voters have confidence in American elections” by “holding thousands of trainings and recruiting over 45,000 poll watchers and poll workers.”

Since the start of the midterm election cycle, the RNC has executed its election integrity operation in states that have already held elections, such as Ohio, Georgia, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and New Jersey, as well as others.

Georgia’s November and May primary elections ran smoothly, with turnout rising by approximately 300 percent in May early voting compared to 2018. There were poll watchers in 100 percent of the precincts the RNC believed to be key.

In Texas’s March primary, the RNC also secured 100 percent coverage in the precincts they believed to be key. With the exception of Democrat-run Harris County, elections ran smoothly statewide, and voter turnout skyrocketed. The RNC noted that the turnout also “ skyrocketed” from 2.56 million votes in 2018 to 2.93 million votes in 2022.

In Virginia’s 2021 gubernatorial elections, the RNC also had 100 percent coverage in the precincts they believed to be key, with thousands of poll watchers spread across 37 key counties.

The committee also successfully intervened and defended against Democrat and DOJ lawsuits challenging key recent election reforms in states such as Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, and Texas.

The RNC’s goal for election integrity is to make it easier to vote and harder to cheat by ensuring elections have various safeguards such as voter ID, absentee signature matching and safeguards, bipartisan observers, updated voter rolls, and timely processing and counting of ballots. Such measures have bipartisan support, according to a poll.

On Wednesday night, the central committee for the Republican Party announced that it had hit over 50 million voter contacts made cycle-to-date and the committee is “firing on all cylinders” as it did not do over 50 million voter contacts during 2018’s two-year cycle until October 11th.

The RNC believes its election integrity milestones and voter contacts are driven by the multi-million dollar investments the committee has made this cycle.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.