Trump-endorsed Kelly Tshibaka slammed Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) in an ad this week for siding with Joe Biden’s gun control measures.

The ad takes Murkowski to task for supporting red flag laws, which can be abused to deny 2nd Amendment rights to law-abiding citizens, including men and women who serve in the military. Tshibaka’s statewide TV ad will begin running on Monday in a six-figure buy.

“This time, Joe Biden is trying to take our guns and Lisa Murkowski is helping him,” the ad reads. “Murkowski voted for red flag laws to restrict your Second Amendment rights and subject you to federal criminal investigation.”

“It’s no wonder the NRA dropped Lisa Murkowski’s endorsement,” the ad continues.

Tshibaka said Monday Murkowski’s vote to support President Joe Biden’s gun control “is just more proof that Alaskans can’t trust Lisa Murkowski.”

Tshibaka, who has received an “A” rating from the National Rifle Association, said Murkowski is not honest with voters about her record on the 2nd Amendment.

“She runs ads pretending to be a friend of the 2nd Amendment, but then votes with Joe Biden and the leftists who want to take our guns away, Tshibaka said in a press release. “The right to keep and bear arms is central to our identity as Alaskans, and when I’m in the Senate, I will fight all efforts to erode that right.”