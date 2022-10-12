Advertisement Blasts Democrat Mark Kelly for Supporting Transgender Ideology

An advertisement from the American Principles Project (APP) blasts Democrat incumbent Mark Kelly for supporting transgender ideology.

“When you were five, what did you want to be when you grew up? A doctor? An astronaut? How about the opposite sex?” the advertisement from APP asks.

“Democrats like Mark Kelly and Joe Biden are supporting policies that would push transgender surgeries and hormone treatment on kids,” the ad goes on to say.

The advertisement alleges, “Mark Kelly is putting the profits of big pharma and big hospitals before protecting our kids, and even supports taking away parental rights.” An image from the advertisement states that “gender ideology is a boon to big pharma and a threat to parental rights.”

“Tell Mark Kelly to stop hurting our kids and families,” APP’s advertisement remarks. It also urges viewers to call Kelly’s office and ask him to oppose Senate bill 393, which would end women’s right to privacy by mandating that men who identify as women be allowed to use bathrooms, locker rooms, and dressing rooms intended for women.

The deceptively named “Equality Act” would also mandate that men who identify as women be allowed to compete against women in sports. Equally as concerning, the act would be used to promote transgender ideology throughout American schools.

Worst of all, the act could be used to remove custody rights from parents who object to allowing their child to undergo transgender medical interventions.

Democrat incumbent Mark Kelly, who is running against Trump-endorsed candidate Blake Masters, has celebrated the faux holiday “transgender day of visibility” and stated that it “couldn’t be more important to celebrate trans people.”

As politicians undermine trans rights here in Arizona and across the country, it couldn’t be more important to celebrate trans people and stand with them in the fight for full equality. On this #TransgenderDayOfVisibility, know that I've got your back. — Captain Mark Kelly (@CaptMarkKelly) March 31, 2022

