Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) slammed Democrat “defund police” challenger Mandela Barnes in Thursday night’s debate for being chauffeured around by state patrol.

When asked about soaring inflation and high gas prices, Johnson said Lt. Gov. Barnes must not understand how high gas prices are because he is chauffeured by state troopers while previously advocating to defund police.

“[He] is chauffeured around by state patrol, costing taxpayers over $600,000. Though last November, he used them 13.5 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. That is not only excessive, that is abusive of taxpayer money. You ought to look at his record,” Johnson said.

In September, Wisconsin’s Joint Legislative Audit Committee launched a probe into Barnes for excessive security costs billed to the state.

Barnes has “averaged more than 13½ hours of security protection a day — including weekdays, weekends and holidays — at a daily cost to the state of $660 for patrol officers’ wages. That’s more than 10 times the number of hours as his predecessor,” according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Barnes reportedly maintains a high degree of security after stating police departments should be defunded. He also believes police do not prevent crimes. Barnes has allowed at least 884 convicted criminals back onto the streets by releasing them on parole, according to Wisconsin Right Now.

“Police don’t prevent crimes from happening,” Barnes falsely stated on Real Talk with Henry Sanders. “We don’t live in a surveillance state nor would you want to.”

Barnes has also pushed for abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and ending cash bail.

Recent polls show Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) is leading the race over Barnes by six points 26 days from election day.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.