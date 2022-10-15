Wyoming Republican House candidate Harriet Hageman has raked in massive third quarter fundraising numbers after thrashing Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) by nearly 40 points in the August primary, Breitbart News has learned.

Hageman’s third quarter raise was nearly $1.6 million. Some House candidates fail to raise that much all election cycle.

As of September 30, or the end of the third quarter, Harriet has raised about $5.4 million. Much of that was spent defeating Cheney. Harriet has just under $500,000 in the bank.

After her win, Hageman has given back to the Republican Party. Harriet has donated $150,000 to National Republican Congressional Committee in support of other Republican House candidates. She has also directly funded Republican House candidates with $100,000.

Harriet’s senior adviser Nick Trainer told Punchbowl News that the donations represent her intent to help Republicans retake the House with the largest possible majority.

“Harriet knows the most effective thing she can do right now to put Wyoming in the best position is to help build the biggest possible Republican Conference in the House,” he said. “Electing more conservatives for her to serve with in the House is a top priority and she’ll continue doing what she can to provide momentum to the growing red wave.” Hageman recent primary election success means Cheney will not return to Congress in January. Cheney’s former position in the Republican House leadership will again likely be chaired by Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), who was voted into the Republican conference chair in 2021.

Hageman is now a shoe-in for the midterm general election on November 8.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.