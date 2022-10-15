Wyoming Republican House candidate Harriet Hageman has raked in massive third quarter fundraising numbers after thrashing Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) by nearly 40 points in the August primary, Breitbart News has learned.
Hageman’s third quarter raise was nearly $1.6 million. Some House candidates fail to raise that much all election cycle.
As of September 30, or the end of the third quarter, Harriet has raised about $5.4 million. Much of that was spent defeating Cheney. Harriet has just under $500,000 in the bank.
After her win, Hageman has given back to the Republican Party. Harriet has donated $150,000 to National Republican Congressional Committee in support of other Republican House candidates. She has also directly funded Republican House candidates with $100,000.
Harriet’s senior adviser Nick Trainer told Punchbowl News that the donations represent her intent to help Republicans retake the House with the largest possible majority.
Hageman is now a shoe-in for the midterm general election on November 8.
Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.