Harriet Hageman Rakes in Massive 3Q Fundraising After Thrashing Liz Cheney

CHEYENNE, WY - AUGUST 16: Wyoming Republican congressional candidate Harriet Hageman speaks during a primary election night party on August 16, 2022 in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Hageman, who is backed by former President Donald Trump, defeated Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) in their GOP primary. (Photo by Michael Smith/Getty Images)
Michael Smith/Getty Images
Wendell Husebø

Wyoming Republican House candidate Harriet Hageman has raked in massive third quarter fundraising numbers after thrashing Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) by nearly 40 points in the August primary, Breitbart News has learned.

Hageman’s third quarter raise was nearly $1.6 million. Some House candidates fail to raise that much all election cycle.

As of September 30, or the end of the third quarter, Harriet has raised about $5.4 million. Much of that was spent defeating Cheney. Harriet has just under $500,000 in the bank.

After her win, Hageman has given back to the Republican Party. Harriet has donated $150,000 to National Republican Congressional Committee in support of other Republican House candidates. She has also directly funded Republican House candidates with $100,000.

Harriet’s senior adviser Nick Trainer told Punchbowl News that the donations represent her intent to help Republicans retake the House with the largest possible majority.

Hageman is now a shoe-in for the midterm general election on November 8.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø.

