Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters asserted “we can blame Mark Kelly for this border crisis” in an interview with Fox News.

“Mark Kelly, as the 50th vote in a deadlocked Senate, he could have demanded border security from Biden and got it,” the Senate candidate in Arizona explained.

Masters went on to say, “He could’ve used his leverage, sometimes Sinema does this, but Mark Kelly never stands up for the people of Arizona, he never uses his leverage as the tiebreaking vote.”

“He could have held up Biden’s agenda and said, ‘Mr. President, I’m not giving you a single appointee, not a single piece of funding unless and until we get some border security.”

“Biden would’ve had to capitulate, the border would be secure. We can blame Mark Kelly for this border crisis, it is really that simple,” Masters concluded.

Instead, Democrat incumbent Mark Kelly has voted with Joe Biden’s priorities over 94 percent of the time.

Kelly has repeatedly voted against border security despite representing a border state. He voted to end Title 42, which allows the government to suspend entry of immigrants into the United States for reasons of public safety.

Kelly also voted against an amendment that would have prohibited the Biden administration from cancelling border wall contracts for which funds had already been appropriated.

The Democrat incumbent even lied about this record during his opening statement, falsely claiming that he has stood up against the Democratic Party in favor of border security.

Blake Masters has been endorsed by the National Border Patrol Council. Masters has remarked that “We’re not going to have a country” if we refuse to secure the border, and he supports finishing the border wall.

Spencer Lindquist is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerLndqst and reach out at slindquist@breitbart.com