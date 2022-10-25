Katie Hobbs has refused to debate because she can’t defend her “dead-end, destructive policies,” Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake remarked in a town hall with Sean Hannity.

“How do you defend wanting an open border when you’ve got so many fentanyl pills pouring across that they could kill every man, woman and child in this country? How do you defend that?” Lake asked.

“How do you defend your voting record when you voted nearly 90% of the time against small Arizona businesses when you had a chance to help them?” Lake continued.

“How do you defend tax increases that you were pushing for when you were in the legislature?” Lake asked.

The Trump-endorsed candidate went on to say, “I think this might have been the worst bill that she cosponsored. Can you imagine putting your name on a bill, and she did this, she cosponsored a bill to start sex education in kindergarten. This is the leftist that we’re dealing with.”

Lake also noted Hobbs’s “twice convicted … racist past” in referencing “two juries of her peers” who “unanimously convicted her of racism and sexism” in discrimination lawsuits.

Later in the town hall event, Lake remarked, “We do need to bring God back into society” before she went on to say, “Our state motto is ‘God Enriches’ … and Katie Hobbs doesn’t even want our state motto in the classroom, probably because the ‘God’ is in there.”

.@KariLake: "We do need to bring God back into our society. Our state motto is God Enriches, @Katiehobbs doesn't even want our state motto in the classroom. Probably, because the word God is in it." pic.twitter.com/Hcjv2aAMCr — Kari Lake (@KariLake) October 25, 2022

“When we push God out of our society out of our culture, out of our homes, out of our hearts, look what’s happened to America. We need to bring God back,” Lake added.

Spencer Lindquist is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerLndqst and reach out at slindquist@breitbart.com