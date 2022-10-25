A paid campaign staffer for Democrat Mark Kelly was seen on video admitting to using deceptive tactics to garner votes for the candidate, a video from Project Veritas Action (PVA) reveals.

“Well, he’s not going to say anything outright about what he’s going to do unless it will garner support from Independents and some of the moderate Republicans,” Evynn Bronson, a paid campaign field organizer for Democrat Senator Mark Kelly, is seen saying to a Project Veritas Action journalist during the video.

“He needs them. Otherwise, he won’t win,” she also explained. If Kelly is honest about his agenda, it “will scare people away,” Bronson says in the video.

Bronson adds that Kelly is “not going to outright say like all the very liberal…”

“Even though you think he’s going to do them anyways” the PVA journalist interjected. “Yeah, for sure,” Bronson responded.

Bronson appeared to be even more blatant in her attempt to deceive voters when the PVA journalist asked on camera, “What if I came across a Republican who was like pro-life … and they like ask me if Mark Kelly is pro-life?”

Bronson was seen on the video instructing her to deceive voters, replying, “I would say Mark Kelly is pro-life but also pro keeping the government out of our healthcare. I don’t know something stupid like that.”

“Even though he’s not pro-life?” the Project Veritas Action journalist asked. “Absolutely he is not pro-life,” Bronson responded.

During the video, Bronson even suggested bringing up the shooting of Kelly’s wife to deflect if conservative voters ask about the Democrat incumbent’s stance on abortion. “And then I’d go to something like ‘after his wife was in the shooting he values life so much,” Bronson stated.

Democrat incumbent Mark Kelly will face off against Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters during the upcoming midterm election.

According to a press release, “James O’Keefe established Project Veritas Action Fund in 2014 as a non-profit journalism enterprise to continue his undercover reporting work.”

It also notes Today, Project Veritas Action Fund investigates and exposes corruption, dishonesty, self-dealing, waste, fraud, and other misconduct in both public and private institutions to achieve a more ethical and transparent society.”

Spencer Lindquist is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerLndqst and reach out at slindquist@breitbart.com