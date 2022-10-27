Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) on Wednesday continued to evade questions about whether or not she will campaign with President Joe Biden in Nevada against surging Republican challenger Adam Laxalt.

Breitbart News requested comment from Cortez Masto about whether the senator had any plans to invite Biden to campaign with her. Cortez Masto’s office refused to respond.

Biden has not campaigned with Cortez Masto during the whole 2022 cycle in Nevada, which is one of eight Senate swing states that will determine which party controls Congress. Only 36 percent of Nevadans approved of Biden, while 57 percent disapproved, Thursday polling shows.

With election day just 12 days away, Cortez Masto finds herself consistently losing to Republican Laxalt in the polls.

Breitbart News also requested comment from Cortez Masto about why she has continually dodged questions on her refusal to campaign with Biden. Cortez Masto’s office again refused to reply.

Cortez Masto’s silence on the issue is consistent. She refused on Monday to say if she will campaign with the unpopular president. “Senator, would you campaign with President Biden?” ABC News’s Rachel Scott asked Cortez Masto in a Monday segment airing on Good Morning America.

Swing state Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV), who has been labeled by her corporate media allies as possibly “the most endangered Democratic incumbent,” has once again aligned herself with far-left radicals. https://t.co/lCYq5V6NB2 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) September 13, 2022

Cortez Masto dodged the question by saying Biden is welcome to visit Nevada, a general statement that applies to all Americans.

In August, she also refused to answer the question. “Will you campaign with Biden this fall?” a voters asked before being cut off by a person who appeared to be a campaign aide. “Will you please answer for your constituents?” she asked again.

Masto Cortez and Biden have a family history. Breitbart News first reported in August that Biden’s 2020 campaign compensated a private security firm owned by Cortez Masto’s husband, Paul Masto, who was friends with Hunter Biden and solicited work from the Biden family while Joe Biden was vice president.

.@CortezMasto’s husband would solicit work from his “buddy” Hunter Biden to provide security for the Biden campaign. She might be trying to shy away from the Biden family in an election year but make no mistake, her family has a long history with them.https://t.co/JoF7V0yGU1 — Adam Paul Laxalt (@AdamLaxalt) September 23, 2022

Emails from Hunter’s laptop from 2010 reveal he and Paul Masto have been friends and even discussed Masto’s security company while Joe Biden was on the White House as vice president.

In Paul Masto’s email to Hunter, he dubbed Hunter his “buddy” and asked if Hunter knew anyone who needed his security services.

Disclosure: Breitbart News is represented by Cooper & Kirk, PLLC. Adam Laxalt is a partner at Cooper & Kirk. He is not actively engaged or working on any matters for Breitbart News.

