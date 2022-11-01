Democrat incumbent Mark Kelly has repeatedly voted against American energy production but has attempted to present a different image to Arizona voters.

Democrat Senator Mark Kelly of Arizona, who is up for reelection, has voted against American energy interests on several different occasions.

Senator Kelly, who is on the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, voted against legislation to prohibit a ban on fracking in February 2021 as well as in August 2021.

In addition, Kelly also voted against the Keystone XL Pipeline multiple times. The Democrat incumbent voted against the construction of the pipeline in February 2021 as well as in March of the same year.

Kelly also voted in favor of the Inflation Reduction Act, which contained several green energy initiatives that some contend penalize the use of fossil fuels.

But despite his record on American energy production, the Democrat incumbent has attempted to sell a different image to Arizona voters. In a letter signed by Kelly and Senator Manchin of West Virginia, the duo called on Biden to expand oil production in the Gulf of Mexico.

Kelly touted this letter to voters in his debate against Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters despite his record of voting against American energy production.

Gas prices in the state of Arizona continue to be significantly higher than the national average. A report from AAA found that, as of November 1st, 2022, the average price for a gallon of gas in Arizona was $4.29, as opposed to a national average of $3.75.

The report also found that the state had the highest average gas prices on record in June, with an average of $5.38 for a gallon of unleaded gas and $5.94 for a gallon of diesel.

