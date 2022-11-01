Poll: Republicans Gain Support as Races Tighten in Arizona

The Arizona Senate and governor’s races have both tightened as Republicans gain ground, polling from Fox News has found.

A survey of registered Arizona voters found that Democrat incumbent Mark Kelly currently holds a two-point lead over Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters, and they are currently at 47 percent and 45 percent respectively. The two point gap is within the poll’s margin of error of plus or minus three points.

Among those who say they are certain they will vote, Kelly remains at 47 percent. while Masters rises to 46 percent.

The poll marks a significant gain for Trump-endorsed candidate Blake Masters. Polling from August found that Kelly was up by eight points, while polling from September had the Democrat incumbent up by six points.

The data also revealed that 32 percent of independents said that they were either undecided or that they would vote for a candidate other than Kelly or Masters.

The poll was taken between October 26th and 30th, just days before Libertarian Senate candidate Marc Victor dropped out of the race and endorsed Blake Masters, a development that could prove crucial in the tight race.

The polling data found that Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake holds a one-point lead over her Democratic opponent, Katie Hobbs, with the candidates sitting at 47 percent and 46 percent respectively. The finding is within the poll’s margin of error of plus or minus three percent.

The polling results mark a gain for Kari Lake, who trailed in previous polls. In September, she was at 43 percent in comparison to Hobbs’s 44 percent, while in August she was at 44 percent compared to Hobbs’s 47 percent. Among those who are certain to vote or already have voted, Lake maintains a one point lead at 48 percent compared to Hobbs’s 47 percent.

The poll, which gave respondents the option of answering in English or Spanish and was carried out by live interviewers, sampled 1,003 Arizona voters who were “randomly selected from a statewide voter file.”

Spencer Lindquist is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerLndqst and reach out at slindquist@breitbart.com