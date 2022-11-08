Guam elected James Moylan as a non-voting delegate to the U.S. House of Representatives, the first Republican since 1993.

The Pacific Daily News, a local outlet in Guam, reported the results of the race based on partial and unofficial results from the Guam Election Commission around 4:00 a.m. local time.

Moylan defeated former Democrat Speaker Judi Won Pat in the delegates race to represent Gaum as a non-voting member of the U.S. House. At the time of the race being called by the local outlet, Moylan led by 1,648 votes: 17,075 (52.19 percent) votes to 15,427 votes (47.15 percent).

The Republican will fill the seat currently held by incumbent Del. Michael San Nicolas.

Moylan will be the second Republican elected to represent Guam and the first Republican sent to Congress since 1993 after former Del. Vicente T. Blaz lost his reelection bid.

Tommy Hicks, the co-chair of the Republican National Committee, reacted on social media by saying,” The Red Wave arrives in Guam! First GOP win there in 32 years. Congrats James!”

The Red Wave arrives in Guam! First GOP win there in 32 years. Congrats James! https://t.co/FXyZ9tdowa — Tommy Hicks (@TommyHicksGOP) November 8, 2022

New York Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik, the House Republican Conference chair, also stated, “RED TSUNAMI,” adding that Moylan is the “first Republican elected in Guam since 1993.”

RED TSUNAMI First Republican elected in Guam since 1993! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 https://t.co/smFqOyorCe — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) November 8, 2022

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.