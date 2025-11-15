The midterm elections could be great for Republicans if they actually deliver, Trump adviser and CEO of X Strategies Alex Bruesewitz said during a discussion on Breitbart News Saturday.

“I think that the midterms could be a foregone conclusion if the Republicans acted,” Bruesewitz began. “If the Republicans deliver on redistricting and they deliver on advancing President Trump’s agenda, I think that the midterms are going to look really great for Republicans.”

However, right now, there is a contingent of the Republican Party outside of President Trump, he explained, that is not pulling its weight. As a result, the voters are having a difficult time turning out.

“And it’s important to remember, Matt, that Donald Trump attracted millions and millions and millions of Democrat voters to vote for him,” he said, emphasizing that these are not “traditional Republican voters.”

“These are not people who turn out just for any sort of Republican, and I’m talking like 12 million two-time Obama voters are Donald J. Trump voters, and so the Republican Party needs to understand that,” he said. “They need to to understand that they’re not running traditional Republican campaigns, and they need to deliver on certain aspects for the MAGA movement, for the MAHA movement, for all of these unique coalitions that President Trump put together.”

If they do not do this, he predicted, Republicans will be in trouble. But there is a great opportunity to get it all done.

“You need to end the filibuster. You need to redistrict. These are suggestions that have come from President Trump himself in the White House. He said, I will give you cover. I will help you, whatever you need, do it. But you know, there’s only so much that President Trump can do. The Republican Party also needs to act, and I really don’t know what else we need to go through,” he said. “How many more impeachments? How many more arrests? How many more subpoenas? How many more assassination attempts? How many more Charlie Kirks do we need to lose before the Republican Party wakes up and realizes what time it is?”

“We cannot let this current Democrat Party return to power in any way, shape or form,” Bruesewitz said, describing the modern Democrat Party as “the most dangerous political party that our nation has ever seen.”

“They are radical. … They hate our country. They think boys can be girls and girls can be boys. These people are insane. They hate God. They hate America, and we can’t let them back in. And we have the opportunity to prevent that by redistricting, ending the filibuster, by making sure that we deliver. But if we don’t, then I think we’re gonna have some problems,” he added.

